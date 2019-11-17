Tua Tagovailoa scheduled for hip surgery in Houston on Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled for hip surgery in Houston on Monday, according to the Alabama Team Orthopedic Surgeon.
Dr. Lyle Cain, Team Orthopedic Surgeon, said their medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the county over the past 24 hours.
“Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight [Sunday] to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday,” said Dr. Cain.
Dr. Cain restated that their team anticipates a full recovery for Tagovailoa.
“The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible,” said Dr. Cain.
In a news release from Dr. Cain on Saturday night it was confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa will be out for the season due to a dislocated hip injury he suffered during the Mississippi State-Alabama game on Saturday.
Tagovailoa tweeted Saturday night thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes.
Tagovailoa’s teammates tweeted pictures of him in the hospital on Sunday.