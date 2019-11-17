Tua Tagovailoa scheduled for hip surgery in Houston on Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled for hip surgery in Houston on Monday, according to the Alabama Team Orthopedic Surgeon.

Dr. Lyle Cain, Team Orthopedic Surgeon, said their medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the county over the past 24 hours.

“Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight [Sunday] to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday,” said Dr. Cain.

UPDATE: Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to have hip surgery tomorrow and a full recovery is still the expectation for the @AlabamaFTBL star 🏈#PrayersforTua pic.twitter.com/fNHYDQoEYn — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) November 17, 2019

Dr. Cain restated that their team anticipates a full recovery for Tagovailoa.

“The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible,” said Dr. Cain.

In a news release from Dr. Cain on Saturday night it was confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa will be out for the season due to a dislocated hip injury he suffered during the Mississippi State-Alabama game on Saturday.

BREAKING: And it’s official everyone… Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of the @AlabamaFTBL season Prayers for a speedy recovery for #13 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/1w1SPFO5JN — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) November 17, 2019

Tagovailoa tweeted Saturday night thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! God always has a plan 🙏🏽 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 17, 2019

Tagovailoa’s teammates tweeted pictures of him in the hospital on Sunday.