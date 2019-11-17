Texas group resumes search for Aniah Blanchard

Aniah Haley Blanchard(Auburn Police Division)

After ending their search efforts November 12 and heading back to Texas, Texas Equusearch will resume search efforts to find 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was last seen on October 23 leaving a Chevron station on South College in Auburn.

Since that time, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was charged with kidnapping in connection to her disappearance.

WHNT News 19 obtained a copy of the affidavit charging Yazeed with kidnapping. The affidavit reads that blood evidence that was recovered in the passenger side of Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle was “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury.”

