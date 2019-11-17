× Texas group resumes search for Aniah Blanchard

After ending their search efforts November 12 and heading back to Texas, Texas Equusearch will resume search efforts to find 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was last seen on October 23 leaving a Chevron station on South College in Auburn.

Since that time, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was charged with kidnapping in connection to her disappearance.

WHNT News 19 obtained a copy of the affidavit charging Yazeed with kidnapping. The affidavit reads that blood evidence that was recovered in the passenger side of Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle was “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury.”