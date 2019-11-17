Local brewery opens new downtown Huntsville location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rocket Republic Brewing Company is opening its second location in downtown. The brewing company, originally based in Madison, opened its new location next to the Furniture Factory on Meridian Street and will support a taproom and a brewery.

"Rocket Republic downtown is I think what a brewer wants to call a curiosity lab," said Mark Hogan who is in charge of Creative Sales Marketing for Rocket Republic Brewing.

With the passing of Alabama Senate Bill 404 Rocket Republic can produce their six core beers in Madison and bring them into the Huntsville location. This frees up space for unique brews to be offered downtown.

"It's all about the beers. Everything here is cool, fun beers you won't get in a lot of other places," said Hogan.

Mark Hogan with Rocket Republic Brewing says they have 32 taps downtown and while they will always have their six staple brews, the rest will be changing all the time.

"We will probably have upwards of 10 to 12 small-batch stuff that's only available downtown," said Hogan.

Hogan says live music is going to be a focus of the downtown location.

"Inside we have created an area where we can have a two-man acoustic setup. We've created a great area outside for live music as well," said Hogan.

They anticipate Rocket Republic also being a hot new lunch spot with food from AM Booth's Lumberyard and Furniture Factory.

People can order online and have their food delivered to the brewery.

"They've created an online experience. It's real easy. You can preorder. We'll have both available and they will deliver," said Hogan.

They are having a two-day grand opening on December 6 and 7.