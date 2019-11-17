× Hartselle Aquatic Center holding one-day sale on season passes, souvenir cups

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Planning to make a splash and have some fun at the Hartselle Aquatic Center next summer? If so, this one-day sale on season passes and souvenir cups is for you.

2020 season passes will be sold at a 30% discount on Tuesday, December 10 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Civic Center. Each household can buy the first season pass for $70 and additional passes for $35 each with the discount.

Passes will be valid from May 23 until the Sunday after Hartselle City Schools return to classes.

The Aquatic Center will also be selling the 2020 souvenir cups at a discount on Dec. 10 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Civic Center. One cup will be $15 and two will be $25 (normally $30). With a souvenir cup, you can get free refills all summer.

Pool hours for summer 2020 are already set:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

For more information, call the City of Hartselle at (256) 773-2581.