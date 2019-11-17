Florence man arrested after trying to ask Tennessee teen for sex

Photo courtesy TBI

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Florence man after they say he tried asking an 11-year-old for sex.

TBI stated agents began their investigation in March and discovered Heyson Omar Bol Rivera, 23, had been using a smartphone app to ask an 11-year-old in Wayne County for sex.

Agents arrested Rivera Friday in Florence, and he was taken to the Wayne County Jail. He was booked into the jail on a charged with a solicitation of a minor to engage in rape of a child. His bond was set at $50,000.

