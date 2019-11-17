Final Market at MidCity has people celebrating holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sunday was the final Market at MidCity and what better way to end the event than by celebrating the holiday season.

Nearly 30 venders were on hand at MidCity with tons of items for holiday gift ideas including candles, jewelry, and even locally raised meat for holiday get-togethers.

The event also featured smores, live music, and food. Organizers said there couldn't have been a better day for it.

"This is what true fall weather is, this is a perfect 60-degree day. Sunshine, and community, and live music, this is exactly what MidCity and The Camp are all about," said Lindsey Pattillokeane, Marketing and Property Activation at RCP Companies at MidCity.

Local vendors also sold Christmas ornaments, handmade wood carvings, and t-shirts.