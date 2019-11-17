Cloudy, breezy and cool Monday; warmer and wetter later this week

As we head into the start of the work week, an upper level disturbance will swing into the southeastern US. This disturbance will lead to more clouds and cooler weather, but a lack of moisture will mean no rain for the first half of the week. However, keep the rain gear nearby, since you will need it later in the week!

Starting off Monday morning, cloud cover will prevent a widespread frost, but temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 30s, making for a chilly start to the day.

Afternoon clouds and a northwesterly breeze will prevent the sun from heating temperatures much further than the low 50s Monday, producing another day in which afternoon highs remain 5 to 10 degrees below the seasonal average.

Clouds will be slow to move out on Tuesday, but plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, and with it, a big warm up into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances return by Thursday evening and continue into Saturday as a couple of systems bring showers and perhaps a few storms to the area.

Total rainfall through Sunday morning run anywhere from half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain, which is beneficial considering November’s dry streak for the first half of the month.