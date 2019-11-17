× Car crashes into water at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – According to an officer on the scene, Huntsville police officers are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the water at Big Spring Park.

When a reporter for WHNT News 19 arrived on scene a light-colored sedan was submerged in the area behind Huntsville Utilities. The vehicle’s wipers were running and some of the vehicle’s lights were on.

This is a developing story. We are asking police or more information and will bring you updates on-air and online.