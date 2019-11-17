As Hurricane Season Wraps Up; Area To Watch In Atlantic

Hurricane season officially ends at the end of this month, and after a slow start, 2019 looks to wrap up as an above average season across the Atlantic Basin and entire Northern Hemisphere.

I’ve mentioned Accumulated Cyclone Energy before on the blog. It’s a way to measure how active a hurricane season was, and is a better, more accurate measure of the activity of a season than just looking at the number of named storms.

We’ve still got a little time left in the season though, and after a quiet past few weeks, the National Hurricane Center is noting an area to watch in the Atlantic.

This disturbance is not likely to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm, but we’ll keep an eye on it over the coming days.

Here’s the latest from the NHC on this disturbance:

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL
TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019



For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located
over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east of the
northern Leeward Islands is associated with an upper-level low and
surface trough.  Some slow development of this system is possible
during the next few days while it moves northwestward and then
northward over the open Atlantic.  The disturbance is forecast to
merge with a frontal system after midweek and further development
is not expected after that time.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Forecaster Latto

Local Forecast: Rain is on the way to the Tennessee Valley later this week after a dry start to November.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

