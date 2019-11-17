Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan says the job comes with big responsibilities

Do you know the name of Alabama’s state treasurer?

It was Young Boozer, and now it’s John McMillan.

McMillan says it’s a job with big responsibility and some unusual aspects.

“First of all, the treasurer serves on like 22 commissions, boards, and authorities, all having to do with financing one way or another. We manage the day to day revenue of the state which is averaging about 50 million dollars a day and then the third thing – we are much more involved in a few areas like unclaimed property, the college savings account, and the oil and gas trust fund.”

