Watch Live: CBS Sports double-header

Posted 10:50 am, November 16, 2019, by

Today, CBS Sports offers a double-header that begins at 11:00 a.m. The Florida Gators head to Missouri to take on the tigers first. Then the Oldest Rivalry of the South follows at 2:30. The UGA Bulldogs head to The Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers.

Not near a TV? Don’t worry, you can watch it on your mobile device.

Watch it on CBSSports.com — click the graphic below:

(Photo: SEC / MGN Online)

You can watch anywhere, on the go, with your mobile phone or tablet. You can also watch on a desktop or laptop computer.

Within the player you can:

• View relevant Twitter updates
• See instantly updated team stats
• Get scores from other games
• Watch video highlights as they happen

CBS is your source for SEC football!

