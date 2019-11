Watch Live: CBS Sports double-header

Today, CBS Sports offers a double-header that begins at 11:00 a.m. The Florida Gators head to Missouri to take on the tigers first. Then the Oldest Rivalry of the South follows at 2:30. The UGA Bulldogs head to The Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers.

Not near a TV? Don’t worry, you can watch it on your mobile device.

Watch it on CBSSports.com — click the graphic below:

You can watch anywhere, on the go, with your mobile phone or tablet. You can also watch on a desktop or laptop computer.

Within the player you can:

• View relevant Twitter updates

• See instantly updated team stats

• Get scores from other games

• Watch video highlights as they happen

CBS is your source for SEC football!