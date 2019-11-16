Three U.S. Senate Candidates tell their vision for Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Three of eight Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate came to Huntsville to speak at the Madison County Republican Men's Meeting Saturday, urging voters to choose them to replace the seat currently held by Democrat Doug Jones.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, and state representative Arnold Mooney met and shook hands with residents of north Alabama.

Some of the candidates are facing criticism from President Donald Trump.

Back in May, the president said Moore probably wouldn't win after losing the election to Doug Jones in 2017.

Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

"I support President Trump and his policies," says Moore. "I am not here to mimic President Trump."

Sessions spent 20 years as a senator but after taking the Attorney General office, he was asked to step down by President Trump.

"I advocated for his agenda before he announced," says Sessions. "After he announced, I was his best supporter in the Senate."

All candidates agree that their focus now is on the election.

When asked about their vision for Alabama:

Jeff Sessions: "I believe in Alabama values: family, faith, free enterprise, hard work. We're going to try to put some steel in the spines of Republicans as well as appeal to our democratic colleagues to end the illegality at the border."

Roy Moore: "Vision is the constitution of the United States. We have states rights, we are entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness because they're given by God. Speak out about health care, about the imbalance in trade, about our economy, about illegal immigration."

Arnold Mooney: "My vision for Alabama is to get back to foundational principals and values. My vision is to take our values to Washington. We've got to be about changing the debt situation in our country. We've got to deal with the problems we have with the security at our border."

The 2020 U.S. Senate election in Alabama will be held on November 3, 2020, with the primary election happening on March 3, 2020.

There are eight Republican candidates vying for the Senate seat: