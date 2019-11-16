WATCH LIVE: SEC Football Doubleheader

Sheffield juvenile killed after Saturday morning Lauderdale County pursuit

Posted 2:10 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, November 16, 2019

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Sheffield juvenile was killed after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lauderdale County.

ALEA stated the juvenile was being pursued by multiple agencies in a Mitsubishi Highlander eastbound on Highway 72 2.5 miles west of Rogersville.

At 3:13 a.m., the juvenile swerved off the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle, which flipped multiple times.

The juvenile was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.