Sheffield juvenile killed after Saturday morning Lauderdale County pursuit

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Sheffield juvenile was killed after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lauderdale County.

ALEA stated the juvenile was being pursued by multiple agencies in a Mitsubishi Highlander eastbound on Highway 72 2.5 miles west of Rogersville.

At 3:13 a.m., the juvenile swerved off the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle, which flipped multiple times.

The juvenile was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.