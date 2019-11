× Scammers targeting Decatur Utilities customers

DECATUR, Ala. – The classic scam is back.

Saturday, Decatur Utilities said several customers received phone calls from someone demanding immediate payment to avoid a power shutoff.

However, in a twist, the scammer said they were with Huntsville Utilities.

DU reminded customers to hang up on those callers and further stated neither utility calls customers to threaten a power shutoff if they don’t pay immediately over the phone.