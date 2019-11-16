WATCH LIVE: SEC Football Doubleheader

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men after pursuit

Posted 11:38 am, November 16, 2019

Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff's Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after a pursuit late Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies, Falkville Police, and Alabama State Troopers were involved in a search for two black men near Highway 31 and Higdon after they fled from a car on I-65 near Lacon.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the men were not believed to be a danger to the public, but residents should stay aware and report anything suspicious.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office posted an update confirming both men had been arrested.

