Emergency Burn Pads recalled due to risk of poisoning

ALOCANE Emergency Burn Pads have been recalled due to a risk of poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The manufacturer recalled the pads due to not meeting the child-resistant closure requirement as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pads contain lidocaine, which poses a risk of poisoning to children if they put the pad in their mouth.

The recall is for ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Pads (10 count and 15 count) which come in a white and red box with “MAXIMUM STRENGTH ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Pads” printed on the front. The product is an over the counter Gel Infused Pad with lidocaine (4%) as the active ingredient. The pads are sold in a 10 count box and 15 count box with the lot numbers 4179, 4180, 4235, 4645, 4646 or 4698 printed next to the barcode on the box. The UPC number for the affected product is 8-46241-02448-7 and can be found on the bottom of the box.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

UPSC said people should immediately stop using the recalled burn pads, store the pads in a place that is out of the reach of children, and contact Quest Products to return the pads for a free ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Gel 2.5 ounce child-resistant tube or a full refund.

To contact Quest Products, call 800-650-0113 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.alocane.com and click on “Contact Us” for more information.

