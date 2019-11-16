Cool and Dry Football Weather This Weekend

The weather looks to be pretty good for some late season college football.

Auburn v. Georgia: The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry adds another chapter this afternoon, and you can catch it on WHNT. The weather will be pretty classic fall football weather. Lots of sunshine with temperatures around 60° at kickoff, dropping into the low 50s by the 4th quarter.

Alabama @ Mississippi State: Alabama looks to rebound after a tough loss at home with a game against Mississippi State. Cool and sunny weather in Starkville for the 11 am kick. Temperatures will climb from the upper 40s into the 50s through the game.

Alabama A&M @ Alcorn State: Alabama A&M will also be in the state of Mississippi taking on Alcorn State. The bulldogs will also have a cool and sunny game in store. Kickoff is at 2 pm.

UNA @ Gardner-Webb: UNA makes a trip to Boiling Springs, NC and try to end their season with a win against Gardner-Webb. Temperatures will be in the 50s for this game, with lots of sunshine.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx