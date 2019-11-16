× Authorities searching for escaped Montgomery County inmate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from Montgomery County.

ADOC said William Jeffery Dannelly left the Red Eagle Community Work Center Saturday around 1 a.m.

Dannelly is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 175 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing white state-issued clothes.

Officials said he was serving 20 years for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.