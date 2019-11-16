Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa injured during Mississippi State game, being evaluated
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Late in the first half of Saturday’s game, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down screaming in pain after being injured during what head coach Nick Saban said was his last drive of the game.
During a halftime interview on ESPN, Saban said Tagovailoa injured his right hip, but didn’t know anything more.
Four weeks ago, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain on the same leg during a game against Tennessee.
Saban also stated Tagovailoa didn’t lobby to stay in the game.
Tagovailoa was going to be pulled in favor of backup QB Mac Jones with two minutes left, according to Saban.
As of halftime, Tagovailoa was being evaluated. ESPN reported he was being taken for x-rays.