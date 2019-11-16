× Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa injured during Mississippi State game, being evaluated

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Late in the first half of Saturday’s game, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down screaming in pain after being injured during what head coach Nick Saban said was his last drive of the game.

During a halftime interview on ESPN, Saban said Tagovailoa injured his right hip, but didn’t know anything more.

Four weeks ago, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain on the same leg during a game against Tennessee.

Saban also stated Tagovailoa didn’t lobby to stay in the game.

Tagovailoa was going to be pulled in favor of backup QB Mac Jones with two minutes left, according to Saban.

Saban says Tua didn’t necessarily lobby to stay in the game the plan was for him to play until the 2 minute mark (that was going to be his last series) before backup Mac Jones came in Saban doesn’t know anything more than Tua hurt his hip and is currently being looked at — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) November 16, 2019

As of halftime, Tagovailoa was being evaluated. ESPN reported he was being taken for x-rays.