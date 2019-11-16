Check your high school football scores here!

7 years later, Huntsville man charged with murder in robbery gone bad

November 16, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Seven years after a robbery turned bad in Huntsville, an accused accomplice has been charged with murder.

A grand jury charged Desmond Deon Elmore with murder on October 4, and authorities arrested him on November 8.

Our news partners at AL.com report Elmore was charged under Alabama’s accomplice liability law, even though he didn’t fire the shot that killed Chisolm on July 14, 2012.

Three other people were injured in the robbery, which happened at Quail Pointe Apartments.

Elmore was released on $60,000 bond pending a trial, which is scheduled for next year.

