1 injured in Saturday morning Huntsville hit and run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was injured after a Saturday morning hit and run in north Huntsville.

Huntsville Police said they were called to the collision around 1 a.m. along Mastin Lake Road and Greenbriar Drive.

According to police, the man said a driver in a silver car hit his vehicle and drove away.

The man was taken to the hospital but wasn’t seriously injured.