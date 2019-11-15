Three Ardmore Softball players sign athletic scholarships

ARDMORE, Ala. - A trio of Ardmore softball players signed athletic scholarships on Tuesday and will continue their playing careers at the next level:

Madison Lewis - Calhoun Community College

Sydney Hall - Calhoun Community College

L.B. Smith - College of Central Florida

"What really brought me to Calhoun was knowing that I'd be close to home, and I'll have friends like Mackenzie and Sydney on the team," said Lewis.

"Calhoun was the best fit for me," said Hall. "Plus I'm going to be able to play with one of my old teammates Mackenzie McCormack and I'm going to be playing with her so it's just good friends playing the game we love."

"I wanted something a little bit different," said Smith. "I didn't really want to stay close to home. I wanted to go to a new environment, meet new people and Central Florida just gave me the best opportunity I could."