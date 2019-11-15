× Suspect in custody after chase from Boaz to Geraldine

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they had a suspect in custody after a chase Friday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

Boaz police initiated the chase and purused the suspect on Highway 75 into Geraldine, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tyler Pruett said. The chase ended in a wreck at the intersection of County Roads 843 and 20, Pruett said.

The suspect was arrested after the wreck. He had minor injuries, Pruett said, and they also found he had drugs with him at the time of his arrest.

The suspect’s name and charges had not been released as of midday Friday.