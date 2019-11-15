Sleigh Bell Run to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the most RUNderful time of the year. Time to ring those sleigh bells all the way to the finish line and benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama.

Previously known as the Go BIG 5k, this year BBSNA is changing things up with the Sleigh Bell Run.

Enjoy music, hot chocolate, food trucks, reindeer games and more on Saturday, December 7 at the City parking lot across from AM Booth’s Lumberyard (109 Cleveland Avenue in Huntsville)

The race will start and end at the lot, with a route that takes walkers and runners through downtown Huntsville’s historic Five Points district.

Come dressed in your favorite, festive attire and support BBBSNA.

Prizes will be given to overall male/female/child finishers. There will also be a prize for most creative costume.

To register online, click here.

More information can be found at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama website.