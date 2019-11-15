Salvation Army hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Angel Tree at Florence Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Doing the most good, it's a motto the Salvation Army lives by and as the holiday season approaches, they're ready to give back to those in need.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Angel Tree Friday afternoon at Dillard's in the Florence Mall. The Salvation Army started the Angel Tree project to provide toys and gifts for children of families in need.

To participate, donors first adopt an angel from the tree. Each angel slip has information about a child, like age and clothes sizes as well as a special gift wish. Once gathered the donor will deliver the items to the Salvation Army where they will be bagged and delivered closer to Christmas, though preparing for the Angel Tree happens much earlier.

Before volunteers begin planning, families in need must visit the Salvation Army and register for their angels.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt spoke briefly on how new statistics still show a need for programs like the Angel Tree. He spoke earlier in November at his State of the City Address about how unemployment rates were down to 2.7 percent but as of this event, they are down to 2.6 percent. Because that number isn't zero, there are still families that need help. "This is our time," says Mayor Holt.

Salvation Army volunteers say there are about fifteen hundred angels that need adopting this year. They ask that if you can, participate, and make a magical Christmas for someone in the community.