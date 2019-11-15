Nonprofit aiming to raise funds for diabetes service dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes is the product of a Sparkman High School junior who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 5.

Dylan Lancaster decided he wanted to make sure other children and adults had help keeping an eye on their diabetes.

Dogs just so happen to be better at detecting blood sugar levels compared to most machines.

"When your body goes high and low, it gives off different scents. Because of those amazing scent sensors, the dogs are able to smell it with similar training like a drug dog or like a TSA dog," said Lancaster.

Dylan says it can be tough to manage Type 1 diabetes at a young age. He believes every child struggling with the disease should have a service animal to keep them on track.

"So Jack, who was my first service dog, sadly passed away in March. He was the first service dog in the Madison County School system. We actually wrote all of the policies on service dogs," said Lancaster.

Captain Theodore Lancaster will soon be at the side of his new best friend after a few more months of training in Idaho. You may also be wondering what it's like to have a service animal roam the halls of a school.

"In a school environment they just work so well. Especially after going through boredom therapy. Which is basically just learning how to chill," said Lancaster as he laughed.

So far, Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes also known as Dcubed has placed 10 dogs in houses from east coast to west.

"People don't realize how much change they can make with just the tiniest amount of effort," said Lancaster.

Dcubed is always looking to do community outreach to educate people about Type 1 diabetes. If you would like to learn more or donate click here.