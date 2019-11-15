× Nike will no longer sell products on Amazon

(CNN) – Nike is kicking Amazon to the curb.

The athletic brand will no longer sell its shoes and sports-related products on the tech company’s site.

Nike is focusing on what it called “more direct, personal relationships” with consumers as well as developing other partnerships.

In a statement, Nike said it will work “with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally.”

Nike and Amazon first joined forces in 2017.

This split was first reported by Bloomberg.