× Healthy Huntsville invites you to “maintain not gain” this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., – It’s hard to stay in shape when the holiday season brings delicious meals, flowing alcohol, and endless sweets.

Healthy Huntsville joined forces with Huntsville Hospital to help the Tennessee Valley maintain their weight for the second year. The “Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge kicks off with weigh-ins on November 18th through the 20th.

This free program provides tips, tricks, and motivation to maintain a healthy weight during the calorie-rich holiday season, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

Participants who weigh-in and weigh-out at the same location will receive a free Maintain, Don’t Gain t-shirt. Those who maintained or lost weight are eligible for more prizes like hotel stays, massages and more.

Weigh-in: November 18-24

Weigh-out: January 4-10

Weighing Locations

“Last year 70 percent of participants completed the weigh-in and weigh-out challenge, and 84 percent of those that followed through lost weight,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “It was amazing to see such positive results over what is typically a tough time of year for keeping fit.”

For more information, click here.