Healthy Huntsville invites you to “maintain not gain” this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., – It’s hard to stay in shape when the holiday season brings delicious meals, flowing alcohol, and endless sweets.
Healthy Huntsville joined forces with Huntsville Hospital to help the Tennessee Valley maintain their weight for the second year. The “Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge kicks off with weigh-ins on November 18th through the 20th.
This free program provides tips, tricks, and motivation to maintain a healthy weight during the calorie-rich holiday season, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.
Participants who weigh-in and weigh-out at the same location will receive a free Maintain, Don’t Gain t-shirt. Those who maintained or lost weight are eligible for more prizes like hotel stays, massages and more.
Weigh-in: November 18-24
Weigh-out: January 4-10
Weighing Locations
- Optimist Recreation Center: 703 Oakwood Avenue
- Richard Showers Recreation Center: 4600 Blue Spring Road
- Fern Bell Recreation Center: 107A Sanders Road
- Brahan Spring Recreation Center: 3770 Ivy Avenue
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Medical Mall: 1963 Memorial Parkway, Suite 17
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Jones Valley: 1345 Four Mile Post Road
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Madison: 8391 U.S. Hwy 72W
“Last year 70 percent of participants completed the weigh-in and weigh-out challenge, and 84 percent of those that followed through lost weight,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “It was amazing to see such positive results over what is typically a tough time of year for keeping fit.”
