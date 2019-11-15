× DA: Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher was justified

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County District Attorney said Friday the shooting death of Dana Fletcher by Madison police was justified.

DA Robert Broussard said a review of evidence in the case, including surveillance video from businesses and police body cameras, indicated that police actions were justified and it wouldn’t be taken to a grand jury.

“The evidence in this case is crystal clear,” Broussard said. “It really is. Most of that is because of technology.”

Fletcher, 39, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Highway 72 Oct. 27, after police were called there to investigate a call about a man and woman recording and asking people in the gym questions.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Fletcher had a gun and pointed it at officers before he was shot.

Gann : Fletcher told officer to shoot him in ‘3rd eye,’ 13 times. Says shoot me if you’re smart. Fletcher reaches for gun. Officer draws gun, Fletcher stops touching gun. — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 15, 2019

Blown up photo shows gun in Fletcher left hand. Gann says 40 caliber pistol. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 15, 2019

Fletcher’s family has asked for Madison police to release body camera footage of the incident. Their attorney, Ben Crump, has said the shooting was unjustifiable.

We are looking at surveillance video frame by frame @whnt pic.twitter.com/TePAVH0Tgk — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) November 15, 2019

Fletcher shot multiple times. Showing now surveillance video. Fletcher falling. Dog biting foot officer trips. Fletcher gun pointing at Fletcher, officer pointing gun at Fletcher. Officer fired first. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 15, 2019

The city of Madison issued a release after the DA’s news conference stating the body camera video would not be released because attorneys for Fletcher’s family have publicly said they intend to sue over the shooting.

According to the release, the city plans to conduct its own review of the incident. The officers involved are still on administrative leave while that review takes place.