Counterprotestor pleads guilty to bringing gun to 2018 Huntsville immigration rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Grissom High School teacher accused of bringing a gun to an immigration rights rally pleaded guilty Thursday.

Shane Ryan Sealy, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm at or near a public demonstration, his attorney Joshua Graff told WHNT News 19.

Sealy received a 90-day jail sentence, but it was suspended pending a year of probation, according to our news partner AL.com. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

In June 2018, Sealy was accused of pulling a gun and yelling during a ‘Keep Families Together’ rally at Big Spring Park. Charges against Sealy were dropped in city court. Prosecutors then took the case to circuit court where Sealy initially appealed before pleading guilty.

Sealy fought to obtain police body camera video of the incident without having to pay fees to the city of Huntsville for them. A judge granted him a request to get the video without paying fees, but said Sealy would have to pay a tax if he was found guilty or took a plea deal.

Graff, said Friday there was nothing in Sealy’s plea agreement indicating any fees for the video would be imposed.