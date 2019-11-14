West Elementary 2nd graders return to class following fire

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. -The second graders of West Elementary will be returning to class Thursday, November 14th following the computer lab fire.

The school district posted on Facebook Wednesday night that today will be a regular day for second-grade students, but buses will not pick up any other children.

Students will have a sack lunch will be prepared at another school and delivered to them, according to the post.

The school says they are returning students in phases, as clean up crews deal with the damage. The school in Russellville closed on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the computer lab around 2:00 a.m. Russellville fire crews responded quickly to contain it.

The school says the computer lab was the only room that received extensive damage however there was smoke damage and soot accumulation in other parts of the school.

Russellville City Schools Superintendent Heath Grimes says that the cost to renovate the computer lab could be $300,000 to $400,000.

Grimes says the cost to replace all the damaged technology could exceed that and he estimates the restoration will be completed by May at the earliest.