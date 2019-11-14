Broadway Theatre League presents ‘A Bronx Tale’

Posted 12:23 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Broadway Theatre League presents A Bronx Tale November 15-17 at the Von Braun Center's Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

The streetwise musical is based on the true-life story of Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri. The hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Show dates and times are:

Courtesy: Broadway Theatre League Facebook

  • Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.