HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Broadway Theatre League presents A Bronx Tale November 15-17 at the Von Braun Center's Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

The streetwise musical is based on the true-life story of Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri. The hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Show dates and times are:

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 6:30 p.m.

