Sheffield City Council votes to keep entertainment district active year-round

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — It's been eighteen months since the Sheffield City Council voted to create an entertainment district in downtown. It allows the public to drink alcohol outside of a business for special events.

Mayor Ian Sanford says the first year was successful and went on without any issues. Because of that, the council has decided to lift that special event restriction and allow the public to carry alcohol outside 365 days a year.

"If we do it every day then we don't have to meet and give them a special events license," said Mayor Sanford.

The entertainment district spans 1st Street to 6th Street from Raleigh Avenue to Nashville Avenue. Scott Whittle, owner of 2nd and 13 Sports Bar and Grille, thinks raising the previous restrictions is a great idea.

"I think they've talked about making the downtown area more like Beale Street and with the Inspiration Landing project in the works, I think it's really exciting for the city and for the Shoals as a whole, really," said Whittle.

Although the city council has already voted to make the district active year-round, they must agree on certain rules, like what kinds of cups to use. Mayor Sanford believes they'll settle on red plastic cups. Each business that chooses to participate will supply the cups. Each cup will have the participating business's logo on the side. Anyone caught with a red cup without a business logo will be in violation of the new rules.

Mayor Sanford says once the council agrees on all rules and restrictions, the entertainment district will be active from 5 p.m. to 11 nightly.