Rocket Republic Brewing opens downtown Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get ready to raise your glass!

The Rocket Republic Brewing Company is opening its second location in downtown Huntsville. The new taproom and brewery will be located at the old Envy location next to Furniture Factory on Meridian Street.

The brewery is kicking off the soft opening with a special night on Thursday, November 14th. The Rocket Republic and the Huntsville Championship team will be on-site with games, prizes, and giveaways from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Rocket Republic says they will have a speciality tap list for the opening.