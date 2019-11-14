Rocket Center flips switch on new Saturn V LED lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The improvements to the Saturn V replica model keep coming. The rocket now has a new 7-layer energy-efficient LED lighting system.

This comes on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 12 mission to the moon.

"This is the icing on a million-dollar cake. This has been a long process to get the rocket repainted and restored," said Schelly Corry, the VP of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The new floodlighting system was supplied by Signify America Corporation. The new system replaces the original lighting installed in 1999.

The lights are bigger, better and more efficient.

"It's about $3,600 a year that we will save on just lighting the rocket. That's one of our goals here at the Rocket Center is to become more energy-efficient," said Corry.

The new lights are 75 percent more efficient than the old lights. The LED's are commonly used to light large buildings, bridges, and iconic structures.