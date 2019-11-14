Rain and Sleet: no major impact Thursday night

Posted 4:03 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, November 14, 2019

Clouds and a few light, patchy areas of rain and sleet are possible this evening, tonight and Friday: mainly southeast of Huntsville and Decatur into the higher terrain of East and Northeast Alabama.  It’s possible that a brief shower or rain, sleet or a mix could develop northwest of this highlighted zone; it’s just not extremely likely (or impactful).

Those showers move out Friday afternoon leaving us cool, dry and calm. Temperatures stay below the seasonal average; however, we will be a lot closer to what we consider the normal ‘range’ for November this weekend and next week.

Way below normal! Nine-point-nine degrees below average. That’s where we are for November right now in Huntsville! That normal ‘range’ of temperature this time of year is about 9.4°F, so this has definitely been one to remember for the cold so far!

The last twenty days of October were unusually cold too: 2.2°F below average including some snow flurries on Halloween.

We don’t expect to really ‘warm up’ much anytime soon, but it can’t stay this cold forever. Other than a brief shot of chilly air early next week, we expect to have slightly below-average temperatures (just a little chilly) and very little rainfall through the next ten days.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason
Connect with me!
Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page
Twitter: @simpsonwhnt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.