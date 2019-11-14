Rain and Sleet: no major impact Thursday night

Clouds and a few light, patchy areas of rain and sleet are possible this evening, tonight and Friday: mainly southeast of Huntsville and Decatur into the higher terrain of East and Northeast Alabama. It’s possible that a brief shower or rain, sleet or a mix could develop northwest of this highlighted zone; it’s just not extremely likely (or impactful).

Those showers move out Friday afternoon leaving us cool, dry and calm. Temperatures stay below the seasonal average; however, we will be a lot closer to what we consider the normal ‘range’ for November this weekend and next week.

Way below normal! Nine-point-nine degrees below average. That’s where we are for November right now in Huntsville! That normal ‘range’ of temperature this time of year is about 9.4°F, so this has definitely been one to remember for the cold so far!

The last twenty days of October were unusually cold too: 2.2°F below average including some snow flurries on Halloween.

We don’t expect to really ‘warm up’ much anytime soon, but it can’t stay this cold forever. Other than a brief shot of chilly air early next week, we expect to have slightly below-average temperatures (just a little chilly) and very little rainfall through the next ten days.

-Jason

