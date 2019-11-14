× Police say public tips led to drug trafficking arrests in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Anonymous tips by citizens led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of drugs, stolen weapons, and money on Tuesday following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies in Morgan County.

Authorities said Richard Steven Palma, 36, of Decatur, was arrested for methamphetamine trafficking and heroin possession, and Ashley Nicole Wright, 22, of Danville, was arrested for methamphetamine possession.

Drug agents said they watched the suspects for several hours before making a traffic stop on Palma and Wright as they left a home on Shady Grove Lane in Decatur. Investigators said the two were in possession of a large amount of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force, ALEA Region F Drug Task, and Decatur Police Officers seized methamphetamine, heroin, stolen weapons and property, numerous drug paraphernalia items, and money after executing a search warrant at the residence on Shady Grove Lane. A pickup truck was also found on the property that contained several potentially stolen items, police said.

Palma and Wright were taken to the county jail, according to authorities. Additional charges are possible.