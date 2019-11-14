Parkside Outreach Program hosts $5 bag sale as fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEYTON, Ala. - One Tennessee Valley nonprofit is offering the deal of a lifetime for shoppers on a budget. What folks spend goes right back into the community.

The Parkside Outreach Program in Baileyton has a $5 bag fill up offer going on through the end of 2019.

Shoppers can come in, fill up a bag with however many items they can stuff in, and only pay $5.

The money raised will help replenish the group's food pantry and fund to help those in need.

“We meet the needs of the community,” said director Jennifer Harlow. “So, if someone comes in and they need food, emergency assistance, we give them that. The first Saturday of every month, we will hand out food boxes to those in need. If we have somebody come in with a crisis, their lights have been turned off, their water’s been turned off, we actually help them pay their bill or get assistance for that if they need it.”

The Parkside Outreach Program helps families in Cullman, Marshall, and other neighboring counties.