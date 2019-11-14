× Nike unveils sneakers designed for nurses and doctors

Nike is hoping to make the workday a little more comfortable for medical professionals with a new line of shoes designed for doctors and nurses.

The shoe company announced the Air Zoom Pulse recently. The shoe comes in seven different styles — six of them designed by patients at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where Nike did testing and research for the new shoes.

The shoes are designed to help with the physically and mentally demanding tasks of health care workers, who spend several hours a day on their feet taking care of others, according to Nike. The shoes are designed to be easy to take on and off, as well as to clean. Nike said it’s also designed to protect against spills.

The Air Zoom Pulse will be released Dec. 7. Proceeds from the shoes will go to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.