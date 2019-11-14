New Huntsville firefighters work live-fire training exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - New Huntsville firefighters got some additional experience on Thursday while working with a live-fire training exercise.

The firefighters recently graduated from the 2019 training academy and used Thursday's exercise to get hands-on experience learning about fire behavior, ventilation tactics, and fire extinguishing tactics.

As cadets in the academy, they had live fire training but didn't get to practice with an actual structure. Thursday's experience gave them a valuable opportunity to work with a situation they may encounter while they are out on a shift.

"We can not simulate those conditions, so this gives them the opportunity to see what how fire's going to behave in a real residential structure," said Bruce Swanson, Chief Training Division Huntsville Fire and Rescue

They started Thursday around 9 a.m. and finished at 4 p.m.