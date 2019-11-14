National Children’s Advocacy Center program provides support to new parents

Posted 5:19 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Bringing home a newborn baby can be an exciting and frightening time for new parents. That is why the National Children's Advocacy Center created the Healthy Families Home Visitation Program.

Anyone in need of extra support is eligible for the free program. A support worker visits each family as often as once a week to help parents with feedings, making sure the baby gets medical care and helping them understand what to expect at each developmental phase.

"This is a great way to learn about how to best take care of your baby so you feel confident and comfortable as a parent so that your baby grows up healthy and happy and safe," said NCAC Community Awareness and Prevention Director Pam Clasgens.

Parents can enroll in the program as early as the third trimester of pregnancy and remain in the program until their child is five years old. For more information on how to enroll, contact the National Children's Advocacy Center at 256-533-KIDS (5437).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.