Man suspected of violent home invasion in Decatur arrested in TN, homeowners recovering in hospital

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur couple is in the hospital recovering after a violent home invasion, but police say the man responsible is in law enforcement custody.

Decatur Police say they got a call of a home burglary in progress Wednesday night on Essex Drive.

When officers arrived, they found that someone had entered the home, attacked the homeowners and drove away in the couple’s silver 2017 Honda CR-V. The CR-V has an AL tag HBN846 and it might be missing the spoiler above the rear window. Authorities say that vehicle has not been recovered.

Emergency crews took the victims to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of severe but non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are still in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon, in stable condition.

Investigators identified Warren Andrew Bennet Jr., 27, of Athens as a suspect in the burglary. Bennett was arrested on unrelated charges in Shelby County, Tenn. on Thursday.

Decatur Police have active warrants against Bennett for two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault. Bennett will be extradited from Shelby County to Decatur at a later time.