Local school moves onto the state finals in Solve for Tomorrow contest

FLORENCE, Ala. - Eight Alabama schools are among the nation's 300 state finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

The program encourages 6th through 12th graders to solve real-world issues in their community using STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Three Tennessee Valley high schools made the cut: Sheffield High School, Hartselle High School, and Florence High School.

The engineering and robotics teacher at Florence High says they are looking forward to what's next.

"We're really excited, the students are really excited about being one of the state finalists so we're just hopeful we can advance," said David Bailey, Florence High School engineering and robotics teacher.

The next phase in the competition involves submitting a more detailed action plan.

They will find out if they are chosen as the state winner on December 27.

Sheffield High School won the state title last year.

All of the teachers that submitted these finalist proposals will receive a Samsung tablet for their classrooms and will have the chance to advance in the competition with their students for additional prizes, including a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress and thousands of dollars worth of technology for the classroom.