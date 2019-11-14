Huntsville’s spelling champ Erin Howard recognized by state school board

Posted 4:21 pm, November 14, 2019, by

Huntsville's Erin Howard was presented with a resolution recognizing her performance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the state Board of Education meeting Nov. 14. (Photo provided by Huntsville City Schools)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Huntsville’s Erin Howard was recognized by the Alabama State Board of Education for her performance in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The board presented Howard with a resolution Thursday morning during its meeting in Montgomery.

Howard was one of eight students nationwide who was named a co-champion of this year’s spelling bee. She competed in the spelling bee nationals four years in a row.

She is a sophomore at Grissom and attended Mountain Gap P-8.

Howard also will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade in Huntsville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.