Huntsville's spelling champ Erin Howard recognized by state school board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Huntsville’s Erin Howard was recognized by the Alabama State Board of Education for her performance in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The board presented Howard with a resolution Thursday morning during its meeting in Montgomery.

Howard was one of eight students nationwide who was named a co-champion of this year’s spelling bee. She competed in the spelling bee nationals four years in a row.

She is a sophomore at Grissom and attended Mountain Gap P-8.

Howard also will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade in Huntsville.