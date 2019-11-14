× Huntsville man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Huntsville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a large collection of child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

Ryan Thomas Carver, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of child porn possession in U.S. District Court.

Carver was arrested after federal investigators searched his Huntsville home in March 2018. U.S. Attorney Jay Town’s office said Carver paid for access to a child porn website on the dark web by using the virtual currency BitCoin. Investigators said they found 3,102 images and 162 videos in Carver’s possession.

The website, Welcome to Video, was the target of an international investigation that ended with at least 53 Americans facing charges, including Carver.

Carver will be sentenced in March 2020. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.