Florence Police looking for woman who broke into cars in Planet Fitness parking lot

FLORENCE, Ala.— The woman in these photos is wanted by the Florence Police Department. She broke into not one, but two vehicles in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Tuesday.

She was also seen on surveillance video inside the gym. She got away with debit and credit cards and a checkbook. Since then, she's used one debit card twice and written nearly $5,000 in fraudulent checks. Police say she was seen driving a silver or gray colored minivan. They say that people should be vigilant and lock their car doors when leaving a vehicle.

If you recognize this woman, you're asked to call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. All tips will remain anonymous. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.