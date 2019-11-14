Drought Monitor Update: More Improvement – Drought Almost Gone

The numbers improve each week! Only a small sliver of Jackson County has a moderate drought. Parts of northeast Alabama and Madison are still *dry* and that’s about it. Here is the new map for November 14:

Last week’s map:

Most of Jackson and DeKalb were in the *moderate* category last week. Not anymore!

Here is how they look side by side.

We had some rain earlier this week which helped out some. November and December we typically transition to a wetter pattern. Right now only a few showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. That’s all for the next seven days. We are thinking the drought will be officially over heading into the winter months. We’ll see what 2020 has in store!

WHNT News 19 Weather