× Athens man charged with soliciting explicit photographs from a 15-year-old on Snapchat

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man has been charged with soliciting illicit pictures from a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office charged Thomas Williams Jr., 46, with electronic solicitation of a child.

Deputies say the mother of the teen came to them on November 7, after she had been notified by her daughter’s friends about suspicious contact between her child and an older man on social media.

Investigators say the mother showed them evidence of sexually explicit conversations between Williams and her daughter on Snapchat. Investigators say there were several requests by the suspect for illicit pictures of the victim.

Williams is currently in the Limestone County Jail on a $62,500 bond. The investigation remains open, and additional charges are possible.

The Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages parents to limit and closely monitor the social media interactions of their children.

“Unfortunately, there are many ways potential predators can access children through social media. Restricting and monitoring access is the most effective protection parents can provide.”

Williams is also facing unrelated grand jury indictments for three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft.