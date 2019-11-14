× Alabama A&M’s business school is now accredited

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A feather in the cap for Alabama A&M University this week. School leaders announced on Thursday their business school received a new accreditation.

“This is truly another great day on the hill,” AAMU President Andrew Hugine said.

It’s been four years since Alabama A&M leaders set out to get their business program accredited.

“You told me it was a priority,” College of Business dean Delmonize Smith said. “You told me if we achieved it, it’d be a fantastic thing for the university. And that if we didn’t, I’d be looking for another job.”

The university expanded its business program, hiring 26 more teachers and staff. A&M’s business school was graded on 15 international standards. On Wednesday, they got the good news from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

“The announcement is indeed transformative for this university,” president Hugine said.

“We want them now to know that if they decide to come to Alabama A and M, they’ll receive a world-class competitive business education,” Smith said.

Currently, AAMU has over 1,000 young men and women taking business courses and over 800 majoring in business. Dean Smith says the business program has grown by nearly 25 percent in four years.

“We don’t want this to be the best-kept secret,” Smith said.

With the news, AAMU leaders have reason to brag and have literally paid their dues. There is nearly $30,000 in fees associated with the accreditation process.

Other AACSB accredited business schools include the University of Alabama, Auburn, UAB, UAH, and UNA.