Video shows snow covering Gatlinburg’s SkyBridge

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is coated in snow!

The SkyBridge at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park opened in May and stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains. The bridge stands about 140 feet above the ground.

The attraction’s Facebook posted Tuesday, “Winter arrived a little early at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge this year. Take a look at the 680 foot ‘Snow Bridge.’ No matter what season it is, Gatlinburg is always full of beauty.”

The park says the bridge will open when it’s safe and not slippery to walk on.